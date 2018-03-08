Manchester City have earned a famous fan in the shape of Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara with their impressive performances this season, but the midfielder says he would always rather watch Lionel Messi strut his stuff for Barcelona than see Pep Guardiola's side.

Thiago: Man City are amazing, but only Messi wows me

Thiago knows first-hand how thrilling a Guardiola side can be, having made his Barcelona debut under the coach before moving to Germany to join him at Bayern.

The Spain international has had to watch on as Guardiola has taken over at City and guided his side to the top of the Premier League, while they look set to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, as they hold a 4-0 lead over Basel from the first leg of their last-16 clash.

And while 26-year-old Thiago admits his side's European rivals are in good form at the moment, he feels they still cannot generate the same excitement as his former Camp Nou team-mate.

"City are playing amazingly, but I don't think 'wow.' [Only] Messi makes me go 'wow," he told ESPN.

The four-time Bundesliga winner is hoping Bayern get to face one of the main challengers for the Champions League this season, but he sees no reason to fear any other side at the moment.

MORE:

Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level

| Hazard: I wouldn't have got a touch against Man City if we played three hours

| Why is John Stones not playing for Man City at the moment?

| Kante fainted in Chelsea training session ahead of Man City game



"Barcelona, Real Madrid, City: There are many teams you'd want to play against," he added.

"But no team has impressed me. They are football players, like us. We just have to compete and see who is better at that moment."