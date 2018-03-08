News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey saves hiker's life after severe accident

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was in the right place at the right time when he, along with his friends and brothers, helped save the life of a hiker who had been in a traumatic accident.



MORE: 2018 NFL Mock Draft, first two rounds

On Saturday, 72-year-old Dan Smoker Sr. fell 20 feet onto a rock while on a hike at Castle Rock in Colorado, as detailed in a story by Panthers.com. The Carolina RB was hiking when he saw the fall and said the moment will stick with him for a long time.

“It felt like he was in the air for 10 seconds,” McCaffrey told Panthers.com. “I had never seen anything quite like that in my life as far as the trauma and the sound. We were in shock.”

McCaffrey said he immediately called 9-1-1, and although it felt like hours to him, he said paramedics responded 11 minutes later and helped the fallen man. According to the story, Smoker Sr. suffered a number of injuries including a broken femur, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding, bleeding on the brain, nine fractured ribs and a broken neck.

christian-mccaffrey-graphic

The son, Dan Smoker, told the website, "I credit them with saving my dad’s life."




McCaffrey has stayed in touch with the family to make sure Smoker Sr. continues to remain healthy. Smoker Sr. remains in critical condition, but he is stable. He is making improvements, according to the son.


Back To Top