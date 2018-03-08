Kirk Cousins has an advocate in Emmanuel Sanders.

Kirk Cousins rumors: Broncos’ Emmanuel Sanders joins recruiters

The Broncos wide receiver lobbied for Denver to dive into the sweepstakes for the Redskins quarterback, tweeting Tuesday night about what a great trio the two and fellow wideout Demaryius Thomas would make.



The @kirkCousins8 to @DemaryiusT and myself ‍♂️ combination would be dangerous!!!

What y’all think? or https://t.co/7pNaDiea1W

— Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) March 6, 2018



An SNY report earlier this week noted the Jets, who have just under $95 million in cap space, fear Cousins is "destined" to sign with the Vikings, who could instantly become Super Bowl contenders. Still, the QB-needy Broncos are expected to join the bidding war.

Cousins, 29, was selected by the Redskins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has started every game for Washington since 2015 and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

Cousins has thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of this three seasons as a starter, but the Redskins have just one playoff appearance and have seen their wins drop each season. After placing a franchise tag on Cousins and paying him nearly $24 million last season, the Redskins made it clear his time in Washington had come to an end when they traded for Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.