Kirk Cousins is the hottest free agent set to hit the market since Peyton Manning in 2012 and he is taking the opportunity to enjoy himself.

Cousins asks Twitter for suggestions on his next landing spot

The Washington Redskins quarterback is about to spark a bidding war for his services with the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets all expected to push hard for his services.

Cousins took the chance to have a bit of fun on social media as the negotiating period draws ever closer, with the 29-year-old taking to Twitter and telling his followers he is "open to suggestions" on what his next destination should be.

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders went on the charm offensive trying to tempt Cousins, responding to the tweet saying he, team-mate Demaryius Thomas and the QB would make a "dangerous combination".

Cousins will have his pick of teams when free agency officially opens on March 14 and is expected to become the highest paid player in NFL history.