San Diego coach won’t be charged after domestic violence arrest

Suspended San Diego men's basketball coach Lamont Smith won't be charged with domestic violence stemming from his arrest recently during a road trip to San Francisco, a spokesman from the District Attorney’s office in that city said Tuesday evening.

“As a result of the evidence obtained from the investigation, Mr. Smith will not be charged at this time,” spokesman Alex Bastian said (via utsandiego.com).

Smith remains suspended from his coaching duties, the university said in a statement: “There has been no change in Lamont Smith's status with the university. He remains on administrative leave and the university's investigation of this personnel matter is ongoing. Acting head coach Sam Scholl will coach our team for the remainder of the basketball season.”

Smith, 42, was arrested Feb. 25 in San Francisco after an alleged domestic violence incident at a Union Square hotel. He was detained at Oakland International Airport before the Toreros flew back to Southern California after defeating the University of San Francisco Saturday.

In his third season with the University of San Diego, Smith before his suspension had led the Toreros to a 40-51 record overall with a 19-35 mark in the West Coast Conference.

Scholl coached the team Saturday in the WCC Tournament quarterfinals, where they lost to BYU. USD (18-13) is expected to receive a bid in a minor postseason tournament.