South African triathlete Gwala 'attacked with chainsaw'

South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala is recovering in hospital after three men reportedly attempted to cut off his legs with a chainsaw.

Gwala was targeted on Wednesday in Durban while riding with training partner Sandile Shange.

He was able to escape, but only after the men had cut into both of his legs. Gwala is in a stable condition and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The BBC reported that a case of attempted murder is being investigated.

"He thought they were coming to rob him, stopped and gave them his phone but they didn't want his phone, didn't want his watch or bicycle," Shange told the BBC.

"They dragged him to the side of the road to some bushes, took a saw and started cutting his legs.

"They kept on cutting and when they got to the bone, because the saw was not that sharp, the saw got stuck. When they saw it was getting stuck they started on the other leg.

"When he spoke to doctors they said they will be able to save his leg and he will be able to walk and run again but it is a long walk to recovery."

Fellow triathete and Olympic bronze medallist Henri Schoeman wrote of his outrage at the incident on Twitter.

He posted: "A friend of mine, cycling in the Durban area was robbed by three people this morning. Then they attempted to saw off both legs with a chainsaw. Blade too blunt and only got half way through one and started on the other. Absolutely disgusting! How safe are we on SA roads?

"I wish all the best to Mhlengi Gwala in his operation and road to recovery. We all stand behind you and support you as we need to make cycling safer on the roads in South Africa!"