Warner free to play in second Test

Australia batsman David Warner can play in the second Test against South Africa despite being punished after accepting an ICC charge.

Warner was charged with a Level 2 breach of ICC regulations for "conduct that brings the game into disrepute", while South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock was charged with a Level 1 breach.

Those charges came in the wake of the duo's confrontation during the fourth day of the first Test in Durban as the players made their way up the stairs for tea.

Warner has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee and given three demerit points.

Four would have resulted in him missing the second Test, which starts in Port Elizabeth on Friday and receiving another demerit point will see him suspended.

De Kock has yet to respond to his charge, though he will reportedly choose to contest it.

Footage of the incident showed Warner apparently having to be pulled away from De Kock by team-mates Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja.

Captain Smith later suggested that Proteas star De Kock had "got quite personal" with Warner.

Australia won the first Test by 118 runs.