Gregor Townsend has made just one enforced change to the Scotland team that beat England, as wing Tommy Seymour misses the crunch Six Nations clash with Ireland due to a back injury.

Kinghorn replaces injured Seymour for Scotland

Seymour has been replaced by Blair Kinghorn, who will make his first start as Scotland aim to boost their hopes of winning the title after defeating defending champions England 25-13 last time out.

The 21-year-old Kinghorn, who plays his club rugby for Edinburgh, won a first cap off the bench in the triumph over England.

Wing Lee Jones and hooker Fraser Brown, who returns from injury to replace Scott Lawson, are named among the substitutes.

Scotland have not won the Six Nations in its current guise, triumphing in the final edition of the Five Nations in 1999.

Ireland are unbeaten as they look to reclaim the trophy, having last won it in 2015.

Joe Schmidt's men have 14 points from three games, with Scotland six points adrift - one behind England - in third.

Townsend said: "We were delighted with the result against England and backing up our win against France with an improved performance.

"The intent we showed in attack and defence in the first half was very encouraging and we continued to work hard in the second half. The effort that went into denying England a second try in the closing minutes was great to see.

"Our players had prepared very well for the challenge of taking on England and there has been a similar focus and commitment this week at training.

"There are a few areas of our game that we are working to improve and we are aware that we will have to be better if we are to beat a very good Ireland side in Dublin."





Scotland team: Stuart Hogg, Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones, Pete Horne, Sean Maitland, Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw; Gordon Reid, Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, John Barclay (captain), Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.

Substitutes: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Willem Nel, Tim Swinson, David Denton, Ali Price, Nick Grigg, Lee Jones.