Leicester City have confirmed Riyad Mahrez's Facebook account was hacked after a post emerged announcing his retirement.

Mahrez account was hacked, Leicester confirm

Late on Tuesday a message appeared on Mahrez's official account which read: "After the last consultation with many doctors, I've decided to stay away from football.

"As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say few words.

"I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city. You will be always in my heart."

That sent social media into a storm regarding the Algeria international's future, but Leicester insist there is no truth in the post.

"I can confirm that Riyad's page was hacked and that the post is not genuine," a Foxes spokesman told Omnisport.

"We are working with Facebook to have it removed."

Mahrez saw a deadline-day move to Premier League leaders Manchester City fall through in January, leading to his absence from Leicester's squad for 10 days.