IAAF's Coe claims government report misrepresented him

Sebastian Coe claimed he has been misrepresented after the IAAF president was accused of misleading a doping inquiry.

A report written by the UK government's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee accused Coe of being misleading when he appeared before them at a hearing in December 2015.

The DCMS made the claim based on Coe's answers to questions surrounding his knowledge of Russia's systemic cheating and IAAF corruption prior to scandals involving members of the organisation being made public in 2014.

Speaking at a news conference in Birmingham on Tuesday, Coe said: "We've read the report and absorbed it and I did not mislead the committee."

Asked if the DCMS account had damaged his reputation or that of track and field, Coe replied: "No.

"I can't account for answers that I gave to that select committee session which have been attached to entirely different questions, but that will be the response, of course, that we make to the select committee."