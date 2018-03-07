UEFA closes 'racist behaviour' case against Spartak defender

UEFA will take no disciplinary action against Spartak Moscow youngster Leonid Mironov after an investigation into alleged racist behaviour directed towards Liverpool's Rhian Brewster.

Brewster alleged Mironov had racially abused him during a UEFA Youth League clash in December, reporting the defender to referee Mohammed Al-Hakim at Prenton Park.

The following day UEFA launched an investigation into the case in which an inspector took statements from five players from both teams and the match officials.

None of the players interviewed heard any discriminatory words, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday, while Mironov admitted he swore at Brewster but insisted there was no racist element to his outburst.

With the UEFA-appointed Ethics and Disciplinary inspector finding "no evidence to corroborate the allegations", Europe's governing body has opted not to sanction Mironov.

A statement read: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, following the recommendation of the inspector, established that there was no evidence that would legally support sanctioning the Spartak Moskow youth player Leonid Mironov and thus decided to close the disciplinary proceedings."

After the incident Brewster accused UEFA of brushing racism "under the carpet" in an interview with The Guardian, leading to the Football Association to complain to UEFA and FIFA that such incidents were not being taken seriously.