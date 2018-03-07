Aussie men set for hockey cup final berth

The Kookaburras have all but booked their berth in the final of hockey's Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after beating Ireland 4-1 for their fourth-straight win in Malaysia.

Australia raced to a 3-0 halftime lead on Wednesday night in Ipoh after goals to Jake Whetton, Daniel Beale and Blake Govers.

The Kookaburras added a fourth early in the final quarter through Jake Harvie, before Ireland grabbed a late consolation.

Ireland had the better of the possession count but Australia absorbed the pressure and scored expertly on the counter-attack, with 11 shots to seven and 19 circle entries to 11.

The result leaves the Kookaburras top of the standings with four wins from four games and a six-point lead on second-placed Argentina and third-placed Malaysia, who have two games to play.

Australia are next in action at 7:00pm on Friday against Argentina.

Ireland had plenty of the ball early but the Kookaburras who went ahead in the 11th minute when Whetton burst forward and fired an inch-perfect reverse stick shot in off the far post.

Beale and Trent Mitton broke swiftly for Australia's second goal, which the former converted with the aid of a deflection off an Ireland defender in the 14th minute.

Australia made it 3-0 in the 21st minute when Govers fired a powerful drag flick into the roof of the net from a penalty corner.

Harvie netted his maiden international goal to cap off a superb team move for the fourth goal.

Lachlan Sharp, Aaron Kleinschmidt and Beale were all involved as Harvie converted from close range in the 50th minute.