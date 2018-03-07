Inter must revive their faltering campaign quickly if they are to achieve their goal of returning to the Champions League next season, says Samir Handanovic.

Handanovic demands Inter response

Under Luciano Spalletti, the Nerazzurri made a stunning start to the 2017-18 Serie A campaign, Inter going unbeaten for 16 matches – including a victory over AC Milan and draws with Napoli and Juventus.

In mid-December Inter were considered part of a three-way tussle for the Scudetto with Napoli and Juve, however, they have since tumbled out of contention.

A run of eight games without a win saw them fall away and, although they have two victories in their last three matches, Inter now sit fifth in the table.

With the top four earning a place in the Champions League, Handanovic says now is the time to overcome their problems and finish on a high.

"If you had asked me in December [if he was happy with the season] I would have said yes," he told Corriere dello Sport ahead of this weekend's clash with Napoli.

"But I would have added that it would be necessary to keep the concentration high until the end of the season.

"Now I'm a little less satisfied.

"In the league there are ups and downs, and this is definitely a negative moment that we have to overcome.

"I have a goal to achieve, qualifying for the Champions League, and we all have to work for that.

"We must react."