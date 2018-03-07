Two more sides will book their places in the Champions League last eight on Wednesday as Juventus visit Tottenham and Manchester City host Basel.

History on Tottenham's side, City with one foot in last eight - Champions League in Opta numbers

The clash at Wembley is finely poised after Tottenham fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 in Turin three weeks ago, and promises to be a pulsating affair.

Events at the Etihad Stadium threaten to be a little more sedate after Pep Guardiola's side all-but booked their spot in the quarter-finals with an emphatic 4-0 win in the first leg in Switzerland.

Here are some of the best Opta numbers ahead of another exciting night of Champions League action.

Tottenham v Juventus

83 - Eighty-three per cent of teams to have drawn 2-2 away in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie have progressed to the next round (10 out of 12).

3 - Tottenham are one of three teams still unbeaten in this season's Champions League, alongside Barcelona and Liverpool.

7 - Juventus have lost only one of their last seven away games in the Champions League knockout stages (W3 D3), keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three outings.

53 - Harry Kane has been directly involved in 53 per cent of Tottenham's goals in this season's Champions League, scoring seven and assisting two of his side's 17. He's also scored nine goals in his first nine Champions League appearances, making him the fastest player to reach the nine-goal tally in the competition.

49 - Gianluigi Buffon is one clean sheet away from his 50th in the Champions League. Only two goalkeepers have more than the Italy icon (Iker Casillas 55, Edwin van der Sar 50).

Manchester City v Basel

12 - Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 12 Champions League games at the Etihad Stadium (W9 D3), winning each of their last four, their longest run on home soil in the competition.

7 - This is City's seventh consecutive Champions League participation. They have made it past the last 16 only once though, in 2015-16 when they reached the semi-finals and were knocked out by Real Madrid.

6 - City have scored six goals from corners in this season's Champions League (33 per cent of their total goals), more than any other team.

4 - Kevin De Bruyne has delivered four assists in his last six Champions League games after registering only one in his previous 23 games in the competition.

2 - Dimitri Oberlin has scored in each of his last two Champions League away games (against CSKA Moscow and Benfica).