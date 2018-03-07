Remember Australian rugby star Matthew Lodge, who brutally beat a man, assaulted a woman and terrorized a 9-year-old boy during a home invasion in New York three years ago? Well, there's another Australian with the same name, who also played rugby, and that guy has been getting toasted on Twitter for something he obviously didn't do.

Matthew Lodge — the wrong one — catching Twitter hate for rugby player's NY rampage

Matthew S. Lodge is trying to get people out of his mentions by saying plainly that they have the wrong guy.



Public service announcement: I do not play rugby league.

— Matthew Lodge (@MatthewSLodge) March 6, 2018



The confusion (and the social media rage) stems in part from the "real" Lodge returning to Rugby League this year and telling his story.

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia that airs Wednesday, he said alcohol and sleeping pills caused him to be "off his head" the night he entered a Manhattan apartment building in 2015 and went on a rampage that was caught on video (and recently aired by Australia's 9 News).

The Daily Mail reported the Lodge who is on the video was jailed for two weeks in the States and then agreed to a plea deal that kept him out of prison. The judge in the case ordered him to pay the victims $1.2 million U.S. in restitution plus punitive damages. He reportedly has not made payments

Lodge the NRL player returned to Australia and is attempting to revive his playing career. He signed with the Brisbane Broncos, whose season begins Thursday. His apperance in a test match in February reignited the firestorm.

That firestorm brought the heat on the innocent Lodge, who has been assailed by people who couldn't tell the difference between the two men. (They also didn't know the real Lodge isn't on Twitter.)

Some of the tamer messages:



You belong in jail Matthew Lodge. King hitting that man in new york. He wasn't even facing you. What a coward you are. No team will want to hire someone like that with no morals, no dignity. You are a weak minded coward.

— Simon (@Simon20316494) March 2, 2018





@brisbanebroncos WTF!?! @MATTHEWSLODGE CHASES WOMAN INTO HOUSE..FOLLOWS AND BASHES MUM AND DAD INSIDE 10YO BOY TRAUMATIZED 4 LYF! HAD TO LEAVE 20YR HOME BECAUSE TOO SCARED TO STAY AND YOU WANNA GIVE HIM ANOTHER CHANCE?!! BABIES DON'T CURE CRAZY!

— NaomiDaley (@G_Nomes74) March 6, 2018





Why did you terrorise those people in their homes @MatthewSLodge

— Eshkol Poulain (@PoupouEscobar) March 7, 2018



At least one of the commenters had the sense to do some research after venting and apologize for getting it so, so wrong.



Ladies and gentlemen, in an erroneous tweet, which has now been deleted, I called @MatthewSLodge a scumbag, and I didn’t dig far enough before I publicly said what I said. My sincere apologies to Mr. Lodge, and I take full responsibility for my actions.

— Rodney V. Earle (@RodneyVEarle) February 18, 2018



Mr. Earle didn't say whether he still thinks the Lodge who launched the attacks is a "scumbag," though.