Can hoping Liverpool can avoid all-English quarter-final

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can would prefer to avoid playing an English club in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp's men cruised through the last 16, drawing 0-0 with Porto on Tuesday to complete a 5-0 aggregate success.

There could be five English clubs in the last eight, with Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United potentially joining Liverpool.

While Can is unfazed by his team's next opponents, he would like to avoid facing a fellow Premier League club.

"I think you are wrong if you play a Champions League game and you don't find motivation," he said.

"I think it was OK, we did our job and we are through the round. I prefer to not play an English team, but I don't care who."

Overcoming Porto saw Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2008-09, and while Can would like to avoid another English side, midfield partner Jordan Henderson says it doesn't matter who Liverpool come up against.

“It doesn’t matter,” he told BT Sport. “They are all big teams and good teams. Whoever you get, you’ve got to be prepared to go and win. So it doesn’t matter. We’ll be ready.

“This is the business end of the season. The next few months are very important for us as a team, we’ve got some big games coming up. We’ve got to keep going, keep working hard and put in performances like we have been – then the results will follow.”

Liverpool return to Premier League action Saturday with a crucial match against Manchester United.