Neymar praised the efforts of Paris Saint-Germain as the injured star watched the French giants bow out of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Neymar proud of PSG despite Champions League exit

Recovering from surgery on his fractured foot, Neymar was helpless as a 10-man PSG lost 2-1 at home to the reigning champions in the return leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Marco Verratti was sent off in the second half at the Parc des Princes, where PSG crashed to a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

The loss brought about a wave of negative response from PSG players, with Julian Draxler "angry" at home the game was managed .

Defender Marquinhos also showed his frustration, claiming that PSG "can't win this competition right now" and that the side will have to "be more mature and have more experience" to contend in Europe's top competition.

Despite those comments and PSG's exit, Neymar took to Twitter to tell his team-mates how proud he was of their effort.

"I am sad for defeat, much sadder for not being in the field helping my companions!!" he wrote.

"What makes me proud is to see everyone's effort. Congratulations my guys, ALLEZ PARIS."



Estou triste pela derrota, muito mais triste por não estar em campo ajudando meus companheiros!! O que me deixa orgulhoso é ver o esforço de todos. Parabéns mon gars, ALLEZ PARIS pic.twitter.com/wIUiA0nPkw

— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 6, 2018



Ligue 1 leaders PSG are back in action on Saturday, when Unai Emery's men host Metz.