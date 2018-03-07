Yu Darvish and Brandon Morrow were two of the more polarising characters for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series and the now-Chicago Cubs duo want to prove a point this season.

Cubs' Darvish, Morrow looking to bounce back from World Series disappointment

Darvish was the losing pitcher in games three and seven and Morrow gave up some monster shots in the epic game-five loss that proved to be a pivotal moment of the series, which the Houston Astros won 4-3.

Now with the Cubs, Morrow and Darvish are prepared to make a statement. They are ready to prove they are better than the moments they became infamous for in the epic seven-game showdown with the Astros.

"Obviously, you want to come back and show 'em you got it and shove it up their a***," Morrow told the Athletic.

Both players will be taking on new roles this season. Darvish will be settling into the number three spot in a rotation for a full season for the first time in his career, and Morrow will be taking over as Chicago's closer after spending last year as the Dodgers' set-up man.

Morrow is ready to see Darvish show off what makes him such a great pitcher and that two bad outings in a series do not reflect what kind of hurler he is every time he goes out in the rotation.

"I'm sure that he's used that as motivation," Morrow told the Athletic of Darvish's bad outings.

"Moving on, I'm sure that he's able to pull from six great years in the major leagues. Just two outings in the World Series isn't going to change his mentality."

Darvish is focused on getting back to what made him so good rather than that particular issue.

His new team-mate Ben Zobrist is looking forward to seeing what he can do considering he had to face off with the talented pitcher first hand in the National League Championship Series in 2017.

"You never know what you're going to get, because he can throw five different pitches in a bunch of different counts and the locations are [all over the place]. He can do a lot of things to make hitters uncomfortable, so I can see him creating a lot of havoc in an offensive approach," he said.