Cubs' Yu Darvish, Brandon Morrow looking to bounce back from World Series disappointment

Darvish was the losing pitcher in Games 3 and 7 and Morrow gave up some monster shots in the epic Game 5 loss that proved to be a pivotal moment of the series.

Now with the Cubs, Morrow and Darvish are prepared to make a statement. They're ready to prove they are better than the moments they became infamous for in the epic seven-game showdown with the Astros.

"Obviously, you want to come back and show 'em you got it and shove it up their ass," Morrow told the Athletic.

Both players will be taking on new roles this season. Darvish will be settling into the No. 3 spot in a rotation for a full season for the first time in his career, and Morrow will be taking over as Chicago's closer after spending last year as the Dodgers' set-up man.

They're anxious to prove they are going to be pivotal pieces that could carry a team to the World Series. They're prepared to take the Cubs back there for the second time in three years.

Morrow is ready to see Darvish show off what makes him such a great pitcher and that two bad outings in a series don't reflect what kind of hurler he is every time he goes out in the rotation.

"I'm sure that he's used that as motivation," Morrow told the Athletic of Darvish's bad outings. "Moving on, I'm sure that he's able to pull from six great years in the major leagues. Just two outings in the World Series isn't going to change his mentality."

Darvish's bad moments can almost all be chalked up to battles with tipping pitches in the series. They can also be traced back to right before the trade deadline when he was shelled against the Marlins and found out he was telling opponents what he was throwing unintentionally.

For now, he is focused on getting back to what made him so good rather than that particular issue. His new teammate Ben Zobrist is looking forward to seeing what he can do considering he had to face off with the talented pitcher first hand in the National League Championship Series in 2017.

"You never know what you're going to get, because he can throw five different pitches in a bunch of different counts and the locations are [all over the place]. He can do a lot of things to make hitters uncomfortable, so I can see him creating a lot of havoc in an offensive approach."

