Bruins' Marchand completes hat trick with OT winner against Red Wings

On a night when Patrik Laine and Nick Bjugstad also scored hat tricks, Bruins forward Brad Marchand netted three times to lead his team to a 6-5 overtime victory over the Red Wings.

Marchand twice gave Boston a two-goal lead in the second period with his first two goals of Tuesday's contest, but Detroit's Anthony Mantha responded to each tally with goals of his own to bring the Red Wings to within one heading into the third period.

Detroit tied things up through Martin Frk midway through the final frame, with neither team able to find a winner for the duration of regulation time.

That set things up for Marchand to be the hero, and the 29-year-old clinched the victory for the Bruins just 34 seconds into overtime.

Marchand found himself open in the Detroit zone and able to claim a rebound after Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard denied Torey Krug from in close. After the puck fell to Marchand, he moved it to his backhand and lifted it over a sprawling Howard to give the Bruins their 41st win of the season.

In addition to the three goals, Marchand registered assists on both of Krug's goals, giving him five points on the night.



Marchand's overtime winner was his 11th in his Bruins career, giving him sole possession of the franchise record for most regular-season overtime goals.

In 51 games this season, Marchand has scored 28 goals and added 38 assists.