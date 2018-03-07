Kevin Harvick would have won Vegas race regardless of rear-window issue, crew chief says

Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Rodney Childers said he's not proud of Kevin Harvick's race-winning car having a bow to its rear window but says Harvick would have won Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway regardless.

Childers told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday that his Ford had a rear window brace fail, leading to a malfunctioning roof with an ominous shape some thought could have created an aerodynamically competitive advantage.

"Basically, we had a rear window brace fail and NASCAR mandates that we run a certain T-bar in the back glass and that T-bar is actually pretty strong," Childers told SiriusXM. "Then also over the winter they wanted the rear package to raise the bottom of the rear glass to be really stiff and stay controlled — there were some guys that were having their rear package trays falling an inch at the end the year last year.

"The bottom of the glass got strengthened up and the T-bar is stiff and the center brace that holds that T-bar is what bent and failed and the T-bar ends up being stronger than the back of the roof at that point and then pulled the back of the roof down.

"To be honest, that stuff has been a struggle over many, many years. I can remember being at Michigan with Mark Martin in 2012. You’re just going so fast at those intermediate tracks and you’ve got so much air pushing down on that stuff. I remember Mark coming off the race track and we had a 2-inch gap from the bottom of the glass to the deck lid when we came in from practice and had to modify all that stuff."

Harvick picked up where he left off from last week's dominating win in Atlanta by leading 214 laps at Las Vegas Sunday to win the Pennzoil 400 as just nine cars finished on the lead lap. Harvick's rear window drew the attention of other drivers in the race since the bow could create additional downforce on the car.

But Childers said the window was actually an impediment to speed and has explained his side of the story to NASCAR.

"I think the biggest thing is getting it fixed and making sure that it doesn’t happen again," Childers said. "I think all the guys there, they understand aerodynamics and they understand what goes on. We all communicate and we try to do the right things. I think also my reputation over there is pretty good.

"Like I said, it’s not something to be proud of. We’re proud of winning races and having fast cars. Whether a brace failed or not, we were going to win the other day. That’s really the whole story."