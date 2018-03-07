Just three points back of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, the Panthers need every win they can get. Nick Bjugstad is doing all he can to help.

Panthers' Nick Bjugstad registers first career hat trick

The 25-year-old center registered his first career hat trick Tuesday as the Panthers were locked up with the Lightning in a highly contested battle.



.@FLAPanthers Nick Bjugstad records his 1st career hat trick! FLAPanthers pic.twitter.com/YzphiBAYpw

— FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) March 7, 2018



Bjugstad scored goals in all three periods. All three goals cut the Lightning's lead to one and kept the Panthers in a game against the team with the best record in the NHL in Tampa Bay.

Florida continues to chase the Blue Jackets for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They were 8-2-0 in their last 10 games coming into Tuesday's game.

Aleksander Barkov also added three assists in the game.

