Neymar proud of PSG despite Champions League exit

Neymar praised the efforts of Paris Saint-Germain as the injured star watched the French giants bow out of the Champions League against Real Madrid.
Recovering from surgery on his fractured foot, Neymar was helpless as a 10-man PSG lost 2-1 at home to the reigning champions in the return leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.
Marco Verratti was sent off in the second half at the Parc des Princes, where PSG crashed to a 5-2 aggregate defeat.
Despite PSG's exit, Neymar wrote on Twitter: "I am sad for defeat, much sadder for not being in the field helping my companions!!
"What makes me proud is to see everyone's effort. Congratulations my guys, ALLEZ PARIS."
Ligue 1 leaders PSG are back in action on Saturday, when Unai Emery's men host Metz.