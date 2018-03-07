Neymar praised the efforts of Paris Saint-Germain as the injured star watched the French giants bow out of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Neymar proud of PSG despite Champions League exit

Recovering from surgery on his fractured foot, Neymar was helpless as a 10-man PSG lost 2-1 at home to the reigning champions in the return leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Marco Verratti was sent off in the second half at the Parc des Princes, where PSG crashed to a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Despite PSG's exit, Neymar wrote on Twitter: "I am sad for defeat, much sadder for not being in the field helping my companions!!

"What makes me proud is to see everyone's effort. Congratulations my guys, ALLEZ PARIS."

Ligue 1 leaders PSG are back in action on Saturday, when Unai Emery's men host Metz.