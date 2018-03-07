Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez has appeared to announce his retirement from football via a highly suspicious Facebook post.

Leicester star Mahrez 'announces retirement' with suspicious Facebook post

A message emerged via Mahrez's verified Facebook page late on Tuesday, suggesting the Algeria international was retiring.

A picture of Mahrez was uploaded to the popular social media platform, with an accompanying caption, which read: "After the last consultation with many doctors, I've decided to stay away from football.

"As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say few words.

"I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city. You will be always in my heart."

It was Mahrez's first Facebook post since February 24, when the Algerian wrote: "Ready to play #LCFC #premierleague #kingpowerstadium."

And only five hours earlier on Tuesday via Twitter, Mahrez retweeted a video from Leicester City, which showed him scoring against Bournemouth in the Premier League, while he tweeted "never give up" on March 4.

Eagle-eyed supporters also claim to have seen Mahrez appear in videos posted by team-mates of the Leicester squad training earlier on Tuesday.

Mahrez saw a deadline-day move to Premier League champions-elect Manchester City fall through in January and the 27-year-old was absent from Leicester for 10 days.