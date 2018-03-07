Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has endorsed the comparisons between Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Fiorentina icon Gabriel Batistuta.

'Outstanding' Kane similar to Batistuta - Buffon

Kane scored against the Bianconeri in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Turin and will again feature when the teams reconvene at Wembley on Wednesday.

Juve skipper Buffon was clearly impressed with what he saw in last month's 2-2 draw, likening the England man's qualities to retired Serie A star Batistuta.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, a former Argentina team-mate of Batistuta, first made the assessment last year.

"There are many similarities between Kane and Batistuta," Buffon said.

"I think the comparison is very appropriate in terms of physical strength, athleticism and finishing.

"Kane has been in outstanding form. There is no doubt at the moment he is among the top two or three best strikers in the world."

Buffon has previously floated his intention to retire from football if Juve fail to improve on last season's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Asked if this could be his last match in European football, the 40-year-old responded: "The thought has never crossed my mind. I am an optimist by nature.

"I hope more than anything else that it isn't the last Champions League game for Juventus this season.

"This is not the time or the place to discuss individual situations, including mine."