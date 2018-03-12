NASCAR’s west coast road trip continues this weekend at ISM Raceway in Phoenix with Kevin Harvick owning a two-race winning streak after victories in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

NASCAR at Phoenix: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for TicketGuardian 500

Harvick will look for his first three-race win streak at a track in which he’s won eight times in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, including six of the last 11. He can also become the ninth driver in history to have won nine or more times at a single track.

While Harvick and Ford have dominated the season after three races, Toyota (Matt Kenseth) and Chevrolet (Ryan Newman) have won the past two times at Phoenix last season, with the latter taking the checkers after a fuel gamble.

Kyle Busch has been slightly better than Harvick at Phoenix over the past two years, recording an average finish of four with 189 laps led.

This weekend at the one-mile desert track, the Xfinity Series joins the Cup drivers while the truck series takes its first break of the season.

NASCAR at Phoenix: TV channel and streaming info

Note: All times are ET



Friday, March 9

12:35-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1

2:05-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1

4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

5:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1

Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Saturday, March 10

12:05-15:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1

1:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

2:30-3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series DC Solar 200, FOX (200 laps, 200 miles)

Streaming: FuboTV

Sunday, March 11

3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500, Fox (312 laps, 312 miles)

Streaming: FuboTV

NASCAR Cup Series standings



Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Kevin Harvick 135 2 3 13 2 Joey Logano 132 0 0 0 3 Ryan Blaney 131 0 1 1 4 Martin Truex Jr. 115 0 0 0 5 Kyle Busch 104 0 0 0 6 Kyle Larson 104 0 0 0 7 Brad Keselowski 99 0 1 1 8 Denny Hamlin 97 0 0 0 9 Paul Menard 96 0 0 0 10 Austin Dillon 94 1 0 5 11 Clint Bowyer 93 0 0 0 12 Aric Almirola 93 0 0 0 13 Kurt Busch 77 0 1 1 14 Ryan Newman 75 0 0 0 Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Phoenix?



15 Darrell Wallace Jr. 68 0 0 0 16 Chris Buescher 67 0 0 0 17 Alex Bowman 67 0 0 0 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 66 0 0 0 19 Erik Jones 64 0 0 0 20 Michael McDowell 53 0 0 0 21 Chase Elliott 52 0 0 0 22 Trevor Bayne 50 0 0 0 23 AJ Allmendinger 43 0 0 0 24 William Byron 43 0 0 0 25 Jamie McMurray 42 0 0 0 26 David Ragan 39 0 0 0 27 Daniel Suarez 38 0 0 0 28 Kasey Kahne 37 0 0 0 29 Jimmie Johnson 36 0 0 0 30 Matt DiBenedetto 31 0 0 0

There are just 37 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers made the race with Friday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:

AJ Allmendinger

Alex Bowman

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Corey LaJoie

Daniel Suarez

Darrell Wallace Jr.

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

DJ Kennington

Erik Jones

Gray GauldingJamie McMurrayJeffrey EarnhardtJimmie JohnsonJoey LoganoJustin MarksKasey KahneKevin HarvickKurt BuschKyle BuschKyle LarsonMartin Truex Jr.Matt DiBenedettoMichael McDowellPaul MenardRicky Stenhouse Jr.Ross ChastainRyan BlaneyRyan NewmanTrevor BayneTy DillonWilliam Byron