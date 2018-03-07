Djokovic handed tough Indian Wells draw

Novak Djokovic was handed a relatively tricky draw at the Indian Wells Masters as he prepares for his ATP World Tour return.

The Serbian has been sidelined since the Australian Open due to an elbow injury and he underwent a "small medical intervention" last month.

Djokovic is set to make his return at Indian Wells and Tuesday's draw presented a somewhat difficult test.

The 10th seed and 12-time grand slam champion has a bye into the second round, where a qualifier awaits, but Djokovic could face Kei Nishikori in the third round.

Mexican Open champion Juan Martin del Potro and Croatian second seed Marin Cilic are also in Djokovic's quarter.

Djokovic is a five-time winner at Indian Wells, including three straight titles from 2014 to 2016.

Top seed Roger Federer was given a favourable draw – Dominic Thiem the top-ranked player in his quarter – at a tournament missing Rafael Nadal, who is sidelined with a hip injury.