NFL teams placed the franchise tag Tuesday on five potential unrestricted free agents, the fewest since 2006. Additionally, one player received the transition tag, the first time in three years that designation was used.

NFL free agency 2018: Who received the franchise tag, and what are the tags worth?

Franchise-tagged players can now sign a one-year tender at a predetermined salary (either the average of the five highest salaries at the player’s position or 120 percent of the player's cap number from the previous season, whichever is greater), or sit out certain organized team functions and hold out for a long-term contract. Players have until July 16 to work out long-term deals; after that, they either have to play under the tag or continue to hold out.

Who received the franchise tag?

As mentioned, five players received the franchise tag. One of them, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, was tagged as an exclusive franchise player, meaning he can only negotiate with Pittsburgh. The other four received what is known as a non-exclusive tag and can negotiate with other teams. If a non-exclusive player receives an offer sheet from another team, the tagging team can match the offer or let the player go and receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

Below are the NFL players who received the franchise or transition tag in 2018:

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, Lions

Tagging Ansah made sense for Detroit; the pass rusher has been a steady force along the defensive line and has 44 sacks in five NFL seasons. Ansah bounced back in 2017 with 12 sacks after being hampered by injury in 2016.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers

Bell received the franchise tag for a second consecutive year, so his $14.54 million tender is based on his 2017 cap figure of $12.12 million. He has expressed displeasure with being tagged and has threatened to hold out or retire.

Kyle Fuller CB, Bears (transition)

The Bears made a deadline decision to tag their top cornerback. The team declined Fuller's fifth-year option last offseason, and he responded with a career year in 2017. Fuller will receive a $12.97 million tender under the transition tag (the average of the top 10 salaries at the position) and can negotiate with other teams. Chicago can match other teams' offer sheets, but it will receive no compensation if it declines to match.

Lamarcus Joyner, S, Rams

The Rams waited until a few hours before the deadline to officially tag Joyner. They were debating whether to use the tag on Joyner or wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who will now become a free agent.

Jarvis Landry WR, Dolphins

The Dolphins tagged Landry on the first day they were able to do so. Landry has already informed the team he will sign the tender, but the Dolphins have allowed him to speak to other teams to facilitate a possible trade.

Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Cowboys

The Cowboys have been searching for a dominant pass rusher for years and appear to have found one in Lawrence, who posted 14.5 sacks in 2017. Dallas intends to work out a long-term contract with him.

Franchise tag values

The NFL announced Monday, March 5, that the salary cap for the 2018 season will be $177.2 million, about $10 million more than the $168 million cap in 2017. The salary cap increase also means an increase in the value of franchise tags. The new values, by position: