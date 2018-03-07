NFL free agency 2018: Allen Robinson's four best non-Jaguars fits

The Jaguars are letting Allen Robinson hit NFL free agency. The top unrestriced free-agent wide receiver in 2018 will remain that way after Jacksonville decided not to use the franchise tag on him before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

NFL free agency 2018: Allen Robinson's 4 best non-Jaguars fits

Robinson would have made $16 million guaranteed in 2018 had he been tagged and then signed, but the Jaguars have deemed that price to be too rich for a player coming off a 2017 season wiped out by a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered in Week 1.

The surprise availability of Robinson on the open market should please several other teams that would love to lock him up for the long term. Robinson (6-foot-3, 211 pounds) is only 24 and before shaky QB play and the injury stunted his production the past two seasons, he looked every bit the part of a dominant No. 1 receiver (80 catches, 1,400 yards, 14 TDs) in a Pro Bowl-worthy 2015.

When healthy, Robinson has proved he can be both an explosive field-stretcher and a tough red zone target. That's enough to make any wideout-needy team with enough money under the NFL salary cap to strongly pursue his services.

Some make more sense than others though and if he's not a late re-sign by the Jaguars, bet on Robinson playing for one of these teams in 2018.

Chicago Bears

No team in the league had less legitimate wide receiver play than the Bears last season. Here's a chance to get Mitchell Trubisky the No. 1 he needs in year two, a la what the Eagles did with Carson Wentz and former Bears top wideout Alshon Jeffery. Robinson can do everything Chicago wants in Matt Nagy and Mark Helfrich's passing game.

Cameron Meredith, also coming off a torn ACL, is a restricted free agent. Kevin White, their 2015 first-rounder, can't be counted on to stay healthy and contribute. Kendall Wright and Dontrelle Inman, makeshift producers from 2017, are unsigned. Robinson is a very nice way to clean up that jumble.

Washington Redskins

Alex Smith also joins Nagy in moving on from Kansas City, but Washington would be wasting its big veteran investment in Kirk Cousins' older replacement if it doesn't get him a go-to guy outside. Robinson's size and speed are perfect for Smith to trust on both short and deep routes and mixes attributes of his two favorite Kansas City targets, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Robinson has been immersed in the West Coast offense during his time with the Jaguars and would have a smooth transition into Jay Gruden and Matt Cavanaugh's scheme.

Robinson represents a welcome redo and a much better signing as a No. 1 than Terrelle Pryor Sr. was last year.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts gave wide receiver T.Y. Hilton a monster conract three offseasons ago and surehanded tight end Jack Doyle was rewarded with a long-term deal last March. But they don't have much else in the passing game to welcome back Andrew Luck in the right way, and disappointing Donte Moncrief is a free agent.

Coming over from the Eagles, new head coach Frank Reich knows firsthand what a difference Jeffery made for an entire offense. The thought of a healthy Luck throwing to both Robinson and Hilton downfield is downright scary. Beating the Bears and Redskins for Robinson would be a terrific coup for the Colts.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans are turning to a West Coast style offense under new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, formerly of the Rams. The Titans did use a first-round pick on Corey Davis last year and have Rishard Matthews under contract for one more year but Marcus Mariota still needs more young pop around him as Tennessee goes from "exotic smashmouth" to a more downfield pass-friendly scheme.

Robinson and Davis can be dynamic working the field together and help Mariota take the next big leap. Looking at the impact Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp had on Jared Goff under LaFleur in Los Angeles is evidence enough to make the move.