Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was upset about their Champions League elimination, but said it was too soon to consider changes.

PSG must calm down before considering changes – Al-Khelaifi

The Ligue 1 giants suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Real Madrid on Tuesday, making a last-16 exit after a 5-2 aggregate defeat to the defending champions.

The result is sure to increase the pressure on head coach Unai Emery, but Al-Khelaifi assured the club would not let emotion play a part in their decisions.

"It's not the moment. Everyone is very upset," he said, via L'Equipe.

"We will calm down to think about what to change."

Cristiano Ronaldo put Madrid ahead in the second leg, before Marco Verratti was sent off for PSG in a huge blow to their already slim chances.

While Edinson Cavani managed to pull one back for the hosts, Casemiro sealed the win for Zinedine Zidane's men in the 80th minute.

Asked what disappointed him most, Al-Khelaifi said: "The elimination, the reaction of some players.

"We are not happy at all. We are very, very disappointed with the result.

"In the first half we dominated. We were only missing a goal, that's all. With one goal the match would have changed.

"Verratti's red card killed the match. We will work, give more for the club and our supporters."