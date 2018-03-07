A three-time Daytona 500 champion and four-time NASCAR series champion, Jeff Gordon is among five new nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Jeff Gordon among 20 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees for 2019 class

NASCAR on Tuesday announced 20 nominees for the Hall of Fame's class of 2019 in addition to five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Gordon's 93 career Cup wins is third on the all-time list behind Hall of Fame drivers Richard Petty (200) and David Pearson (105).

Ralph Moody, John Holman, Harry Gant and Kirk Shelmerdine are also new nominees for the Hall of Fame.

Gordon is expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when voting for the five-member class takes place on May 23.

The 20 nominees were selected by a committee of representatives from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and short tracks and the media.

NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2019 nominees

Davey Allison, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier (now Monster Energy NASCAR Cup) series, including the 1992 Daytona 500.

Buddy Baker, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500.

Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion.

Ray Fox, legendary engine builder, crew chief and car owner.

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR premier series races, including two Southern 500 victories.

Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car owner championships in premier and XFINITY series.

Gordon, four-time champion and winner of 93 NASCAR premier series races.

John Holman, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing.

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR premier series championship crew chief.

Alan Kulwicki, 1992 NASCAR premier series champion.

Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the premier series and XFINITY Series.

Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west series champion.

Ralph Moody, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing.

Roger Penske, combined for four car owner championships in premier and XFINITY series.

Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion.

Jack Roush, five-time car owner champion in NASCAR’s three national series.

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400.

Kirk Shelmerdine, winner of four NASCAR premier series championships as a crew chief.

Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships.

Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR premier series championships as an engine builder.

Nominees for 2019 NASCAR Landmark Award

Janet Guthrie, the first female to compete in a NASCAR premier series superspeedway race.

Barney Hall, legendary broadcaster for the Motor Racing Network; namesake of Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

MORE:

NASCAR results at Las Vegas: Kevin Harvick dominates again, wins Pennzoil 400

| NRA’s name remains on NASCAR night race at Bristol



Jim Hunter, longtime NASCAR executive and former president of Darlington Raceway.

Ralph Seagraves, formed groundbreaking Winston-NASCAR partnership as executive with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.