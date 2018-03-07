Tim Lincecum signed an unfinalized deal with the Rangers this week and he's ready for whatever role the team throws at him, even if that's out of the bullpen which he didn't do much during the first stint of his career.

Tim Lincecum ready for bullpen role with Rangers

"I've pitched out of the bullpen a number of times in my life, so it's nothing new to me," he told reporters Tuesday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I've done it obviously in the major league level, so same thing there, I feel like it just keeps more doors open for myself and I saw the more often I threw the better off I was, especially those last six months, so the bullpen role seems more fitting for that."



Jon Daniels says that Tim Lincecum is a reliever, role TBD. #Rangers haven't ruled out late-innings role. Slim chances he starts, but it would be later in the year.

— Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilson_FWST) March 6, 2018



Lincecum did not play in 2017 and only made nine appearances with the Angels in 2016. That wasn't enough to keep the Rangers from going out and getting him though. Neither was the fact he made just eight appearances out of the bullpen in his first 10 MLB seasons.

What is really good news for Texas is the 33-year-old can't wait to get back into the game, saying he felt weird not being out on the diamond when spring training started last year.

"It's one of those things that's an itch in you and it's kind of one of those things when you see everybody going out spring training, we gotta migrate, I gotta head down," he said. "I don't feel right if I'm not doing the same thing."

The 5-11 pitcher won two Cy Young awards with the Giants in 2008 and 2009 and threw more than 200 innings four times.

Coming out of the bullpen will be a new thing even after a little bit of time off, but the No. 10 overall pick in 2006 is ready for whatever the Rangers throw at him, even if that means he will be closing which he has never done at MLB level.

"I feel like I could do that," he said. "I've done it in the Cape and I've done it in the college level," he said. "It's going to be obviously different, but I think I can tap into that mentality."