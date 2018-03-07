Plumtree to replace Boyd as Hurricanes coach

John Plumtree has been named the Hurricanes head coach on a three-year deal beginning in 2019, replacing the departing Chris Boyd.

Boyd will leave his post at the end of the 2018 Super Rugby season to become director of rugby at Northampton Saints.

The Hurricanes are already prepared for that departure, naming Plumtree – their current assistant – as his replacement, with Jason Holland appointed as his second in command.

"We're fortunate that someone of Plum's calibre has already been a key part of the Hurricanes environment," Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said.

"Having both him and Jason at the helm will certainly ensure some important continuity and familiarity, but more importantly, we know they are a formidable coaching combination.

"We know that these appointments will be pretty popular with our fans.

"This does mean that with both Plum and Jason working alongside Chris this year, we are in the best position for a smooth transition to a new management team and new season in 2019.

"In the meantime, it is important to acknowledge that Chris has done a fantastic job in steering the ship and he continues to keep everyone focused on our current season."

Boyd led the Hurricanes to their only Super Rugby title in 2016, with Plumtree – whose coaching career spans more than two decades – alongside him.

The Hurricanes have opened the 2018 campaign with one win and a loss, and host defending champions the Crusaders in Wellington on Saturday.