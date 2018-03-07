NFL Draft 2018: Eric Dickerson says Saquon Barkley isn't best player on the board

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson said Penn State's Saquon Barkley is not the best player in this year's NFL Draft.

"For me? No. I would have to go with a quarterback," Dickerson said on "Undisputed" Tuesday. "I like (UCLA's) Josh Rosen, I really do, I like him as a quarterback and I like him as a person."



"Is Saquon Barkley the best player in the draft? For me, no... I've never been big on the Penn State RBs. The best Penn State RB in the last 40 years was Franco Harris." — @EricDickerson pic.twitter.com/rgAtjdopEI

According to many pundits, Barkley is the No. 1 overall player in the draft. That perception was only solidified by his performance at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine where he ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, posted a 41-inch vertical leap, and put up 29 reps at 225 pounds in the bench press.

He also shows his ability on tape as he has game speed and both the ability to run the ball in between the tackles and catch the ball out of the backfield. Dickerson isn't so sure about him though and it has everything to do with the school he played for in college.

"I've never been big on the Penn State running backs, I never have," he said. "I could go back and the best Penn State running back they've had in the last 40 years was Franco Harris, you've got to go back to Franco...I just never liked those guys."

Penn State has a long history of highly drafted running backs, maybe most notably in recent years with Larry Johnson who was taken 27th overall by the Chiefs in 2003. He had two great years with Kansas City, but rushed for more than 1,000 yards just twice in nine years.

While it's not the most accurate unit of measurement to simply judge a player based on their school, with busts like Ki-Jana Carter who was taken No. 1 overall in 1994 by the Bengals and never rushed for more than 464 yards in a season, individuals will be put up against who came before them.

Dickerson doesn't like who came before Barkley and he really doesn't like the possibility of Barkley going to the Browns at either of their picks in the top four, or the Giants at No. 2 overall.

"I think if he goes to the Browns, it ain't gonna be good for him," he said. "If he goes to the Giants, they don't have an offensive line...I think that will be another one that won't be good for him."