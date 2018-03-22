2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Outfield

When it comes to fantasy baseball rankings, outfield might be the most overwhelming. Sure, you can make a similar claim with starting pitcher, but OF ultimately causes more highlights, circles, and crossouts on cheat sheets because of the variety of players available in each tier. As with almost any position in fantasy baseball, sleepers and busts can vary depending on your category needs, only with outfielders, there are a lot more potential draft picks to consider.

There are no real surprises at the top, and while you could debate Aaron Judge vs. Giancarlo Stanton or Cody Bellinger vs. George Springer all day, you know you're getting a good player regardless of who you wind up with. Obviously, the further you go down the list, the tougher the decisions -- and, to some extent, the less relevant the rankings. At some point, your team's category needs trump general value, which might mean you take Delino DeShields over Mark Trumbo despite the latter being ranked higher.

Even when choosing among players with similar outlooks, the differences might be negligible despite chasms in the rankings. Injury history, age, and consistency factor into where players are slotted, but we all know that those variables don't always play out like they're "supposed to." The same goes for playing time. If a player doesn't have a clear path on draft day, they will almost always be ranked lower. However, things can change in a hurry once the season starts -- or even before the season starts.

All of this is to say take these rankings with a grain of salt. While plenty of thought went into them, we know they're far from perfect and should merely serve as a general guide while you're drafting.

Rankings based on average/runs/HRs/RBIs/SBs. Eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings. 7 J.D. Martinez Red Sox 8 Kris Bryant Cubs 3B 9 Cody Bellinger Dodgers 1B 10 George Springer Astros 11 Andrew Benintendi Red Sox 12 Starling Marte Pirates 13 Justin Upton Angels 14 Marcell Ozuna Cardinals 15 Nelson Cruz Mariners 16 Christian Yelich Brewers 17 Dee Gordon* Mariners 2B 18 Rhys Hoskins Phillies 1B 19 Khris Davis A's 20 Domingo Santana Brewers 21 Yasiel Puig Dodgers 22 Tommy Pham Cardinals 23 Ryan Braun Brewers 24 A.J. Pollock Diamondbacks 25 Byron Buxton Twins 26 Wil Myers* Padres 1B 27 Yoenis Cespedes Mets 28 Matt Olson A's 1B 29 Billy Hamilton Reds 30 Lorenzo Cain Brewers 31 Andrew McCutchen Giants 32 Steven Souza Jr. Diamondbacks 33 Gregory Polanco Pirates 34 Adam Jones Orioles 35 Jay Bruce Mets 1B 36 Adam Duvall Reds 37 Joey Gallo Rangers 1B/3B 38 Kyle Schwarber Cubs 39 Whit Merrifield Royals 2B 40 Mark Trumbo Orioles 41 Eddie Rosario Twins 42 Nomar Mazara Rangers 43 Manny Margot Padres 44 Brett Gardner Yankees 45 Mitch Haniger Mariners 46 Nicholas Castellanos Tigers 3B 47 Bradley Zimmer Indians 48 Delino DeShields Rangers 49 Shin-soo Choo Rangers 50 Eric Thames Brewers 1B 51 Ian Happ Cubs 2B 52 Ender Inciarte Braves 53 Ronald Acuna Braves 54 Michael Conforto Mets 55 Ian Desmond Rockies 1B 56 Carlos Santana Phillies 1B 57 Trey Mancini Orioles 1B 58 Willie Calhoun Rangers 59 Scott Schebler Reds 60 Adam Eaton Nationals 61 Scooter Gennett Reds 2B/3B 62 Michael Taylor Nationals 63 Cameron Maybin Marlins 64 Jonathan Villar Brewers 2B 65 Carlos Gonzalez Rockies 66 Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox 67 Corey Dickerson Pirates 68 Chris Taylor Dodgers 2B/SS 69 Jason Kipnis Indians 2B 70 Eduardo Nunez Red Sox 2B/3B/SS 71 Nick Williams Phillies 72 Marwin Gonzalez Astros 1B/2B/3B/SS 73 Odubel Herrera Phillies 74 Dexter Fowler Cardinals 75 Kevin Kiermaier Rays 76 Randal Grichuk Blue Jays 77 Hunter Renfroe Padres 78 Stephen Piscotty A's 79 Curtis Granderson Blue Jays 80 Michael Brantley Indians 81 Carlos Gomez Rays 82 Mallex Smith Rays 83 Jose Pirela Padres 84 David Dahl Rockies 85 Kole Calhoun Angels 86 Nick Delmonico White Sox 87 Josh Reddick Astros 88 Aaron Hicks Yankees 89 Kevin Pillar Blue Jays 90 Jose Martinez Cardinals 1B 91 Avisail Garcia White Sox 92 Matt Joyce A's 93 Lonnie Chisenhall Indians 94 Max Kepler Twins 95 David Peralta Diamondbacks 96 Matt Kemp Dodgers 97 Leonys Martin Tigers 98 Jacoby Ellsbury Yankees 99 Josh Harrison Pirates 2B/3B 100 Gerardo Parra Rockies 101 Brandon Belt Giants 1B 102 Aaron Altherr Phillies 103 Lewis Brinson Marlins 104 Derek Fisher Astros 105 Chris Owings Diamondbacks 2B/SS 106 Denard Span Rays 107 Jorge Soler Royals 108 Jesse Winker Reds 109 Joc Pederson Dodgers 110 Hunter Pence Giants 111 Jose Bautista FA