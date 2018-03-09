The last stop on the road to WrestleMania happens Sunday, March 11 and it has big-time WrestleMania implications.

WWE Fastlane 2018: Date, start time, matches, card, predictions

While all signs point to AJ Styles retaining his WWE Championship for a date with former New Japan Pro-Wrestling rival Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania, the "Phenomenal One" is going to have his hands full: He'll be defending against five other opponents in an (innately dumb named) Six-Pack Challenge match.

Should anyone but Styles win, fans will weep, as the dream match that so many have pined for since both men have been employed will go by the wayside.

On the women's side, Charlotte will be defending her strap against Ruby Riott — why they added a T, I will never know — while her Riott Squad companions will be ringside. Look for Charlotte to ward off the upstart group as she heads into WrestleMania as champion. A date with Asuka, perhaps?

All four of "SmackDown's" belts are on the line and could give WrestleMania 34 a massive facelift.

(All times Eastern.)

WWE Fastlane 2018 date, start time

WWE Fastlane 2018 is live on Sunday, March 11 and starts at 8 p.m. The kickoff show will air at 7 p.m.

How to watch WWE Fastlane 2018

WWE Fastlane 2018 can be streamed on the WWE Network or purchased on pay-per-view.

WWE Fastlane 2018 match card

— AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship

— Bobby Roode (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE United States Championship

— The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The New Day for the WWE "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship

— Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) for the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship

WWE Fastlane 2018 predictions

— AJ Styles emerges victorious, his date with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania intact.

— Bobby Roode retains after outside interference from Jinder Mahal.

— The Usos retain heading into WrestleMania, keeping their dream alive.

— Charlotte Flair overcomes the odds as a match with Asuka at WrestleMania is on the horizon.