The Los Angeles city attorney's office has filed five misdemeanor domestic violence counts against suspended USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis, according to ESPN.

USC WR Joseph Lewis faces five misdemeanor domestic violence charges

Lewis — who is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday — would face three counts of domestic battery with an injury (one for an alleged incident that occurred on Feb. 5 and two for another alleged incident on Feb. 11), one count of false imprisonment and one count of domestic battery without an injury. He was arrested on Feb. 12.

The attorney's office declined to file felony charges.

MORE: USC 2018 season lookahead

USC suspended Lewis from all football-related activities after his arrest in February. He did not appear on the team's official roster released Monday in advance of spring practices.

Joseph was the No. 31-ranked player and No. 4 overall receiver in th Class of 2017, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was expected to take a larger role in the Trojans' offense in 2018 with receivers Deontay Burnett and Steven Mitchell Jr. heading to the NFL.