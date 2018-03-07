Farah claims 'racial harassment' at Munich airport

Mo Farah claims to have been subjected to "racial harassment" at Munich airport after uploading a video in which he appeared to be shoved by a member of security.

The four-time Olympic champion live streamed a video on Instagram showing the incident on Tuesday, also uploading the clip to Twitter accompanied by the words: "Sad to see racial harassment in this day and age. 2018...!!! #airport #germany".

In the 47-second clip, Farah can be heard telling a man in uniform "you can't touch me" and "stop pushing me" as he is apparently ushered towards his departure gate.

At the end of the video, Farah described his treatment as "ridiculous and "unbelievable".

In a statement released to Omnisport, a spokesperson, who confirmed the 34-year-old had been at Munich airport, said: "This afternoon, there was an incident at a German airport whilst Mo was travelling back to his training camp in Ethiopia.

"Mo felt that the incident was racially motivated and that he was unfairly treated by the airport security staff."

Representatives for Munich airport were not immediately available for comment.