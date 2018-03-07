The Chicago Bears are attempting to hang onto cornerback Kyle Fuller.

Bears apply transition tag on CB Fuller

The team placed the transition tag on the fourth-year cornerback on Tuesday, meaning they will now have the right of first refusal to match any offer he may receive from another team.

After the salary cap for 2018 increased by more than $10million to $177.2m, the Bears have more than $62m in cap space to easily match any offer Fuller may receive, should they choose to do so.

Fuller was a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and had a pair of interceptions as part of a strong 2017 season after missing all of 2016 with a knee injury.

He has eight career picks and was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Bears previously declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

The transition tag would pay him $12.97m this season and the Bears will have until July 16 to come to terms on a multi-year deal. The franchise tag would have cost just under $15m.