Arsene Wenger's time at Arsenal appears to drawing to a close.

What is Arsene Wenger's net worth and how much does the Arsenal manager earn?

Despite the success the Frenchman has attained over his 22-year rule as Gunners boss, the hostility aimed towards the manager from supporters has almost certainly marked the end of his time in charge of the north London outfit.

Wenger is, however, tied to the club until 2019, having signed a new contract coming into the new Premier League campaign, meaning the Emirates hierarchy will have to settle his contract if they are to remove him from his position.

But how much will it cost the Arsenal board, and how much are they currently paying Wenger to control first-team affairs this season?

Goal takes a look at Wenger's salary, his net worth, and his other business interests.

How much does Wenger earn?

Wenger's current deal at Arsenal sees him earn £8,000,000 per year.

The two-year contract extension the Gunners boss signed in the summer, which looks certain to be his last at the club, sees him take home considerably more than the £500,000-per-season he agreed to upon his arrival in 1996.

If Wenger sees out his contract until the 2019 expiry, it's estimated that he will have amassed around £100,000,000 during his time in charge of the club.

Timeframe Earnings Per second 25p Per minute £15 Per hour £913 Per day £21,918 Per week £153,846 Per month £666,666 Per year £8,000,000

Other business interests

Wenger is a man of simple pleasures.

When he's not on managerial duty with Arsenal, the 68-year-old is studying the game either in person or on television.

“Retirement? Yes, it crosses my mind sometimes but for no longer than five seconds because I panic a little bit,” he told the Guardian in 2015. “When we played at Man United, he [Alex Ferguson] came to meet me after the game. I said: ‘Come on, you don’t miss it?’ He says: ‘No.’ He had enough. He goes to every game. But he has horses. I have no horses.”

Wenger's daughter, Lea, is currently studying veterinary medicine at Cambridge university, and the Arsenal boss recently invested in a property in the area. He was also one of 675 investors to put his money into a tax relief scheme in 2016, as reported by BBC, which built two data centres on Tyneside.

In terms of other business ventures, Wenger has worked as a pundit for beIN Sport and worked alongside Robert Pires and Marcel Desailly at the 2016 European Championships for TF1.

He has also worked alongside brands such as oil giants Castrol and worked with watch manufacturers IWC.

Wenger has also had a number of books published, including 2015 title Arsene Wenger: The Inside Story of Arsenal Under Wenger.

What cars does Wenger own?

Wenger previously had a sponsorship deal with Lexus and has also been seen driving a range of Jaguars and Mercedes during his time in north London.

Arsenal's partnership with French manufacturers Citreon has also seen him plugging their products.

The Arsenal manager is not a flashy man, however, and is relatively low-key in comparison to a number of his Premier League counterparts when it comes to his wheels.

'David Dein also points out that the best second hand car to buy, if you can afford a top of the range Merc or Lexus, would be Arsene Wenger’s because it hasn’t been anywhere," an extract from the book ‘Arsènal: The Making of a Modern Superclub’ reads. "More precisely, apart from the occasional trip to the Emirates, it goes to London Colney and back. 20 minutes there in the morning and 30 minutes back with the rush hour traffic and then the driver is home for the rest of the day, with hours of televised football to look forward to.

"He is more likely to be seen in the local supermarket than in a West End nightspot and when spotted will cheerfully chat, sign an autograph and pose for a photo. Nights out are not a priority, once a month – invariably to fulfil a charity or sponsors' request – would probably be his limit, David Dein having long since given up trying to persuade his friend to accompany him to the theatre, Dein's other great passion in life."

Wenger's previous Arsenal contracts

The Arsenal boss has seen his salary gradually increase since his appointment in 1996, with his initial three-year deal extended to 1998 to earn him £1.2m-per-year.

Though the Frenchman had not yet delivered a major trophy, he was again handed a bumper contract in 2001 worth £2m for each of the four coming years he would be manager.

With two Premier League titles and two FA Cups now to his name, Wenger and his representatives were able to agree another four-year deal in 2014, worth £2.5m-per season.

In 2007, Wenger put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension which would double his salary to £5m, before upping it to £6m in 2010 and to £7.5m in 2014.

Wenger's latest contract was offered amidst a backlash from supporters demanding his resignation, though the manager would agree to another two years in charge, taking his yearly earnings up to £8m-a-season.

What is Wenger's net worth?

Though Wenger will have earned around £100m in wages if he sees out his current deal, the 67-year-old's net worth is estimated at £26m.

And while his time in charge of Arsenal may be coming to an end, Wenger is likely to have a host of options open to him once he eventually leaves his managerial position at the Emirates.

He holds a close relationship with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and has been suggested as Unai Emery's eventual successor once the Spaniard leaves Parc des Princes.

Wenger has also been linked with taking over at Everton ahead of the 2018-19 Premier League season, with current boss Sam Allardyce struggling to make an impact at Goodison Park.