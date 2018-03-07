Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa could all start for Juventus against Tottenham on Wednesday, despite Massimiliano Allegri lacking attacking options.

Allegri considers unleashing Higuain, Dybala and Costa on Tottenham

Higuain and Dybala have overcome injury concerns to make the trip to Wembley, where the Bianconeri will attempt to progress after a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie.

Despite the absence of Mario Mandzukic, Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado, Allegri is not averse starting all three of his available attackers in an attempt to avoid extra time.

"Both Higuain and Dybala will play. Even if they're not physically at their best, they will still rise to the occasion," the Juve boss said at a pre-match news conference.

"There's a strong chance that Douglas Costa will play.

"They could all play together, they might not. I've only got those three, so some of them have to play.

"We need to try to close the match in regulation time as we don't have many options from the bench."

Juve captain Gianluigi Buffon believes Spurs can be exploited at the back due to their desire to get forward and press.

"They are a team that relish attacking," the goalkeeper said of Mauricio Pochettino's men.

"They're strong physically and technically and they will put us under pressure.

"That said, there will be chances for us in attack tomorrow night and the team that takes their opportunities will win."