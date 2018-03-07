The Hawks kept their promise to host and pay for the wedding of a couple who met at their "Swipe Right Night" three years ago.

Couple who met at Hawks' ‘Swipe Right Night’ get married at Phillips Arena

Avery Armstrong and Ben McCleskey were married Saturday on the Hawks' court at Phillips Arena, with CEO Steve Koonin footing the bill.



Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong, whose first date was on the @ATLHawks Tinder night three years ago, got married on the team at the arena on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/8APk3GFAaO

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 5, 2018



“We are so thankful for all the Atlanta Hawks have done for us, especially Mr. Koonin, Janet Smith and Catie Scott,” the couple said in a statement, via the Hawks. “It’s been an amazing experience and we will cherish it forever. Our wedding was truly unforgettable.”

The ceremony took place between two home games in the arena where McCleskey and Armstrong met at a Tinder promotional during a Hawks game in 2015. They returned to "Swipe Right Night 2.0" in 2016, where Koonin caught wind that they were still dating.

He said if the pair got married, he would pay for the wedding and have the Hawks host it.

“From that much-talked-about promotion, none of us would have imagined that it would lead to our first wedding on the Hawks’ court,” Koonin said. “We all know that sports can unite people like few things can and we are happy to consider Avery and Ben Hawks fans and family for life.”

On top of the Hawks hosting and paying for the wedding, Tinder surprised the couple with an all-inclusive honeymoon.