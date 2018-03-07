Boston College’s Harold Landry did two of the NFL’s greatest pass-rushers proud on their former home turf.

Harold Landry is out to prove he's the 'best pass rusher' in his draft class

Landry’s NFL Scouting Combine performance in the three-cone drill at Lucas Oil Stadium evoked memories of the days when Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis tormented quarterbacks for the Indianapolis Colts.

The event is meant to test change of direction by having participants maneuver around three cones arranged in an “L” shape. The player runs five yards from the starting line to the first cone and heads back. He then turns, runs around the second cone, weaves around the third cone (the high point of the “L”), changes direction again to come back around the second cone, and then crosses the finish line.

NFL COMBINE: Risers and fallers from Indianapolis

The drill, which Landry described as doing a “twist, turn and running hoops,” helps NFL scouting staffs assess whether the player possesses the same physical tools Freeney and Mathis used to compensate for having lesser size and weight than standard 4-3 defensive ends. Both rank in the NFL’s top 20 all-time individually after having compiled a combined total of 248.5 career sacks.

“It shows how explosive you are, and there’s a change of direction portion in that drill,” Landry told co-host Kirk Morrison and me Monday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It also shows how bending doesn’t slow me down. I can still keep running at full speed while bending.

“It definitely displays the athletic ability I have when it comes to rushing the passer.”

History has shown that the time Landry posted last Sunday may be a harbinger of his own NFL success to come.

According to Pro Football Focus, only six defensive linemen of 250-plus pounds drafted in the first round this century finished the Combine three-cone drill in less than seven seconds (Freeney and Mathis didn’t participate during their respective draft years).

The list features a future Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (DeMarcus Ware), a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (J.J. Watt) and three more of today’s top pass-rushers in Melvin Ingram, Joey Bosa and T.J. Watt.

It also now includes the 6-foot-2, 253-pound Landry. He tied with less-heralded prospect Kylie Fitts of Utah for the best three-cone drill of all Combine defensive line participants at 6.88 seconds.

MOCK DRAFT: Trades shake up Round 1

Not only is any mark under seven seconds considered superlative — it helped contribute to David Pollard becoming a 2005 first-round pick by Cincinnati before his career was ended by a neck injury — but Landry believes he could have posted even better times in the three-cone drill as well as the 20 and 60-yard shuttle runs if given a second chance.

“I don’t know what happened but we only ended up getting one rep,” Landry said. “I thought I had a pretty good showing, but by my standards …”

Even had he timed quicker on another go-around, Landry still tied with Fitts in the 20-yard shuttle at 4.19 seconds and led all defensive linemen in the 60-yard shuttle at 11.35 seconds. Landry was especially proud of his 36-inch vertical jump after leaping in the low-30s at the beginning of his Combine training. His 40-yard dash (4.64 seconds), bench-press (24 reps of 225 pounds) and broad jump (9-feet, 11-inches) ranked in the top nine of his position group.

Just as important, Landry showed no ill effects from the ankle injury that prematurely ended what proved to be a disappointing 2017 campaign. His sack total dropped to five after notching a school-record 16.5 the previous season.

Landry said he “was just getting into midseason form” with a three-sack performance against Virginia Tech until suffering a grade-two high ankle sprain late in the game. Landry tried playing through the injury for two more games before being forced to miss Boston College’s final five contests, including the Pinstripe Bowl against Iowa.

By that time in late December, Landry already had turned his sights toward the NFL. Landry considered turning pro after his junior season but decided to return primarily in hopes of raising his projected draft stock into the first round.

While his on-field production dipped, Landry did benefit from getting a chance to work for a second season with renowned defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

“He was a big technician and fundamentals guy,” Landry said of Pasqualoni. “He definitely made you pay attention to the small details because if you do a lot of the small things right it will add up.”

Pasqualoni, who left Boston College last month to join the staff of new Detroit head coach Matt Patricia, crossed paths with Landry again last week when the Lions conducted a formal Combine interview. Landry, though, admits he had a far more memorable session with another potential suitor.

That’s because Doug Williams — the former Super Bowl-winning Washington quarterback-turned-team personnel executive — was part of the Redskins’ contingent.

“Me and my dad were Redskins fans forever,” Landry said with excitement in his voice.

Fortunately for Landry, the Redskins and Lions are two teams in need of pass-rush help. There were formal meetings with 24 other teams as well, Landry said.

NFL DRAFT: Shaquem Griffin won't be denied his dreams

What also could help elevate Landry’s standing is the lack of edge-rushers in free agency, which could force needy franchises to address the position early in the draft. Landry said he can’t wait to prove “I am the best pass rusher in this draft class.”

“I think that a lot of people — and I really mean this — talk about my athletic ability and the ‘L’ drill and pass-rush ability,” he said. “But I think the thing that sets me apart from some of the other guys is just my mindset and approach to the game. You can ask anybody close to me really. All I care about is my family and football.

“Going into the league, I’m definitely going to be one of those guys in my rookie year with a chip on my shoulder. After having my junior year and going into my senior year and getting injured, some people question whether I was still the same player. I think I answered that question at the Combine with the way I performed.”

If nothing else, Landry’s “L” earned him an “A” for effort and continued his momentum heading toward the draft in late April.

Alex Marvez can be heard from 7 to 11 p.m. ET Tuesday and 8 to 11 a.m. ET Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.