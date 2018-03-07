Le'Veon Bell has some thoughts on his second straight franchise tag.

Steelers' Le'Veon Bell disses franchise tag: 'I don't think I should settle'

The Steelers running back on Tuesday confirmed the team has informed him it will designate him once again after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

"We're not coming to a number we both agree on — they are too low, or I guess they feel I'm too high," Bell said, via ESPN. "I'm playing for strictly my value to the team. That's what I'm asking. I don't think I should settle for anything less than what I'm valued at."

The one-year tag will be worth $14.544 million, which is up from the $12.12 million he earned under the franchise tag last year. Still, Bell reiterated there's no guarantee he will sign and that he wasn't bluffing when he threatened to retire or sit out next season if a long-term deal weren't negotiated.

"I'm the one to bet on myself. And I'll do it again," Bell said. "I understand how the Steelers do contracts. Last year, I was pounding the table on guaranteed money. That's not the case. If I'm not getting guaranteed money, I want a lot more up front. ... It's year-to-year with the Steelers. Essentially if I sign a four- or five-year deal, I'm playing four or five franchise tags.

"Earlier I said I felt we would get one done, and this year we are a lot closer than last year. In good spirit, I feel we can get something done. But unless something drastic changes, it won't be [this week]."

Despite the setback, Bell took to Twitter on Monday to express his desire to stay in Pittsburgh and retire with the franchise that took a chance on him.



Bell, 26, finished with 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on 321 carries in 15 games last season. He has 7,996 yards from scrimmage through 62 games over his first five NFL seasons.