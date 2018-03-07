The Bears are doing all they can to hang onto cornerback Kyle Fuller.

Bears apply transition tag on CB Kyle Fuller

The team placed the transition tag on the fourth-year cornerback Tuesday, meaning they will now have the right of first refusal to match any offer Fuller may receive from another team. After the salary cap for 2018 increased by more than $10 million to $177.2 million, the Bears have more than $62 million in cap space to easily match any offer Fuller may receive.



Fuller was a first-round pick of the Bears in the 2014 NFL Draft. The former Virginia Tech corner had a pair of interceptions last season after missing all of 2016 with a knee injury. He has eight career picks and was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Bears declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

The transition tag would pay Fuller $12.97 million this season and the Bears will have until July 16 to come to terms with Fuller on a multi-year deal.