Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin sponsor Matt DiBenedetto ahead of TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix

Sporting News
Sporting News /

It never hurts to ask. That’s what NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto is learning after he posted a short video to Twitter on Tuesday asking for sponsors ahead of Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 Cup Series race in Phoenix.

Matt DiBenedetto asks for sponsors on Twitter ahead of TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix

Matt DiBenedetto asks for sponsors on Twitter ahead of TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix

“We are in a little bit of situation, but we are unsponsored at ISM Raceway at Phoenix this weekend,” DiBenendetto said before asking viewers to pass along the news to any personal connections. “Fans have been the whole reason I’ve made it where I am today. I figured why not reach out to you guys?”



DiBenendetto offered pit passes to whoever comes through, and sure enough, the offers started rolling in.

Fellow driver Denny Hamlin pledged $5,000 to the cause and praised DiBenendetto as a driver in hopes of rallying more support.




Shortly after, broadcaster and former driver Darrell Waltrip and Boogity Brands offered $5,000.



Then Kevin Harvick, who won two weeks ago at Atlanta, pledged another $5,000.



Other Twitter users encouraged businesses including PetSmart, UPS, Chipotle and Jamba Juice to get in on the action.

The 26-year-old DiBenedetto, in his second season with Go Fas Racing, had a strong showing in the Daytona 500, running in the top 10 before a 12-car wreck took him out of the race. He finished 27th.

DiBenedetto followed that run with a 31st-place finish in Atlanta and a 22nd in Las Vegas.

