NFL Combine 2018: Risers and fallers from Indianapolis

The NFL Combine isn’t about radically changing your opinion on a player’s college production and film evaluation. But the NFL is a sport predicated on athleticism and movement to maximize coaching opportunities, and NFL teams are focused on making sure players they like on film meet the athletic thresholds needed for NFL success.

NFL Combine 2018: Risers & Fallers from Indianapolis

At the Combine, “average is good” when it comes to testing. As long as players have average athleticism (as compared to previous NFL Combine performances and relative to their peers), their college film will reflect their grade.

But for some players, the NFL Combine is a chance to shine and show NFL evaluators that their athleticism exceeded what they showed on film and makes their upside that much higher. Additionally, the Combine can show NFL teams what kind of athlete and what type of off-season worker these players are as they aim to weed out players that won’t succeed in the NFL.

While some prospects saw their stock rise in Indianapolis, others fell victim to poor workouts and saw theirs fall.

Riser: Nick Chubb RB, Georgia

Saquon Barkley stole the show at the NFL Combine among running backs, and the elite Penn State runner will almost certainly be drafted in the first four picks of the NFL Draft.

But Georgia’s Nick Chubb emerged as a pleasant surprise for NFL teams. While his teammate Sony Michel looked more explosive in game action, Chubb proved to be the better testing athlete, beating Michel in the 40-yard-dash (4.52 sec), bench press (29 reps) and in the jumps (38.5-inch vertical jump and 10 ¾-inch broad jump). Chubb may have risen to a high second round pick after his Combine performance.

Faller: Ronald Jones RB, USC

Unfortunately for Ronald Jones, his Combine was cut short by injury. He pulled up during his 40-yard-dash, running a 4.65 that doesn’t adequately reflect his explosiveness as a runner. He also posted a strong 36.5 vertical jump before ending his day.

He’ll have a chance to rebound at USC’s Pro Day, and he’ll need to with the impressive athletic testing numbers in an already crowded running back position for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Riser: DJ Moore WR, Maryland

Entering the NFL Combine, Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and maybe SMU’s Courtland Sutton were the only first-round worthy receivers.

But after DJ Moore’s remarkably explosive NFL Combine, posting a 4.42 40-time with a near 40-inch vertical leap and 11-inch broad jump (the latter the best among all receivers), Moore may have solidified first-round grades across the NFL.

Faller: Simmie Cobbs WR, Indiana

A thick, big-bodied outside receiver, Simmie Cobbs had a chance to use the NFL Combine to vault into the top two rounds of the NFL Draft.

But a lackluster performance, led by bottom tier vertical and broad jumps (30-inches and 9 3/8-feet respectively) may push him to Day 3 of the draft, which would be a frustrating result for the early-entry receiver.

Riser: Kolton Miller OT, UCLA

With the struggling offensive line play across the NFL, front offices and coaching staffs are desperate for NFL-ready offensive lineman, and we’ll likely see many go in round one. UCLA’s Kolton Miller, who’s film shows an outstanding long blocker who struggles with technique, may have solidified his spot in the first round in Indianapolis.

Miller, who stands at 6-foot-8 and 309 pounds, posted a position-best 1.67-second 10-yard split in the forty yard dash, posted 24 reps despite having some of the longest arms at the Combine, and jumped 10-foot-1 in the broad jump.

Faller: Orlando Brown OT, Oklahoma

No player may have hurt his stock more than Oklahoma’s Orlando Brown at the NFL Combine. After playing like a potential top-10 overall pick during the season, Brown’s lack of effort showed in drills and coupled with a clear lack of focus during his Combine training, reflected poorly on his prospects.

Brown ran a 5.85-second 40-time, including a 2.00-second 10-yard split, posted just 14 reps on the bench press, and jumped just 6-foot-10 in the broad jump. All of those numbers are among the worst from recent NFL draft picks at offensive tackle. He may be fighting to stay in the first two rounds now.

Riser: Shaquem Griffin LB, UCF

The most miraculous story at the NFL Combine, Shaquem Griffin not only was able to perform despite his disability (having just one hand), but dominated the entire event.

He ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard-dash, tying his brother Shaquill Griffin (Seattle Seahawks third round pick) from a year ago despite weighing 23 pounds more than him. He also posted 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press using a prosthetic on his left arm. After this showing it’ll be a surprise if Griffin isn’t a top-100 overall pick.

Faller: Hercules Mata’afa DE, Washington State

After his highly active and productive Pac-12 season as Washington State’s bull-in-a-china-shop pass rusher, Mata’afa was a dud at the NFL Combine.

His 4.76-second 40-time, 7.24-second three-cone drill, 31 ½ inch vertical jump and 9-foot broad jump were all among the lowest out of all of the edge rushers at the Combine. Mata’afa may have dropped himself into Day 3 of the draft with no lock of even being a draft pick unless he can drastically improve for his pro day.

Riser: Parry Nickerson CB, Tulane

Tied for the fastest 40-time at the NFL Combine, Nickerson’s 4.32 40-time reminded NFL scouts that he has the burst to match his vertical physicality and ball skills on film.

He also finished with 15 bench press reps which, at 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds, certainly impressed NFL teams. Nickerson has a great chance to be among the first nickel cornerbacks taken on draft day.

Faller: Tavarus McFadden CB, Florida State

One time considered a potential first-round pick, McFadden’s poor NFL Combine is another setback in a long line of frustration for evaluators who see the glimpses of an NFL starter in McFadden’s game.

His 4.67-second 40-time is inexcusable for a player with his potential and it’s among the lowest of all defensive backs and wide receivers in attendance in the Combine. His 38 ½ inch vertical leap may help a bit but McFadden has a lot to prove at his Pro Day later this month.