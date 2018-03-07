Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth will play alongside each other in a stellar Valspar Championship trio that also includes Henrik Stenson.

Woods, Spieth and Stenson form dream Valspar trio

Fans at the Florida course can look forward to witnessing a star-studded field, but will have to wait until Thursday afternoon before that threesome of major winners tees off.

Woods has drawn massive crowds during his first three events this year and having Spieth and Stenson – winners of the last two Open Championships – by his side will only see the galleries swell further.

The 42-year-old, enjoying his return to action after a lengthy injury-enforced absence, has two top-25 finishes in three starts this year.

This week's Valspar also features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose.