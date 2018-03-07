Panthers lock up kicker Graham Gano with four-year deal

The Panthers signed kicker Graham Gano to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Gano, 30, hit an NFL-best 96.7 percent (29-of-30) of his field goal attempts in 2017, setting a team record and earning his first Pro Bowl selection. He also turned a league-leading 84.8 percent of his kickoffs into touchbacks.

Carolina was expected to place its franchise tag on Gano if a long-term deal had not been reached before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. Gano has been the Panthers' kicker for the past six seasons.

Gano ranks second in franchise history with 670 career points. He has scored on 151 field goals and 217 PATs during his time with the Panthers. Since he entered the NFL in 2009, Gano has recorded 906 career points, ranking ninth in the league over that span.