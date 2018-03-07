Rams place franchise tag on safety Lamarcus Joyner, not Sammy Watkins

The Rams placed their franchise tag Tuesday on safety Lamarcus Joyner, the team announced.

Los Angeles had to decide between Joyner, who intercepted three passes last season while taking one back for a touchdown, or wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The Rams chose Joyner, who will make $11.29 million next season.



This is the third year in a row — and ninth time in team history — the Rams have elected to use the franchise tag.

While the Rams may still try to keep Watkins, they will have to sign him before the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 14 or he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Joyner developed into one of the more well-rounded safeties last season. After failing to intercept a pass during his first three seasons in the league, he displayed better ball-hawking skills in 2017, finishing with three interceptions and nine passes deflected.

“I think some of the things he can do in Wade’s system makes him a huge priority. He’s a great person as well,” head coach Sean McVay said, via therams.com. “He kind of represents a lot of the things that are right about your locker room and kind of what you want guys to embody from a football character standpoint, the way they attack every single day. And Lamarcus is somebody that’s very important and we’d like to get him re-signed for sure.”

With Joyner under team control, they could now work on a long-term contract.